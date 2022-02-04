Markets

Gold higher by ₹ 34; silver jumps ₹ 330

Gold price in the national capital on Friday gained ₹ 34 to ₹ 47,918 per 10 grams in line with a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹ 47,884 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped ₹ 330 to ₹ 61,006 per kg from ₹ 60,676 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $ 1,810 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 22.55 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.30 % up at $ 1,810 per ounce on Friday," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.


