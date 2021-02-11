Gold gains marginally; silver jumps Rs 454

11 February 2021 16:41 IST

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹47,473 per 10 gram.

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Gold in the national capital gained marginally by ₹36 to ₹47,509 per 10 gram on Thursday in line with firm global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹47,473 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹454 to ₹69,030 per kg, from ₹68,576 per kg in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,844 per ounce and silver was flat at $27.18 per ounce.