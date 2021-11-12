Gold gains marginally; silver jumps ₹ 627

New Delhi

12 November 2021 19:17 IST

Gold price in the national capital on Friday increased marginally by ₹ 22 to ₹ 48,176 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹ 48,154 per 10 grams.

Silver gained ₹ 627 to ₹ 65,609 per kilogram from ₹ 64,982 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at $ 1,857 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 25.17 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.30 % down at $ 1,857 per ounce on Friday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.