Gold gains marginally; silver jumps ₹ 627

A jewellery shop in T. Nagar, Chennai. File   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Gold price in the national capital on Friday increased marginally by ₹ 22 to ₹ 48,176 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹ 48,154 per 10 grams.

Silver gained ₹ 627 to ₹ 65,609 per kilogram from ₹ 64,982 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at $ 1,857 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 25.17 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.30 % down at $ 1,857 per ounce on Friday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.


