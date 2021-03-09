Markets

Gold gains marginally; silver jumps ₹553

Gold in the national capital on March 9 gained marginally by ₹35 to ₹43,996 per 10 gram amid gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at ₹43,961 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹553 to ₹65,621 per kilogram from ₹65,068 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at $1,696 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.50 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm supported by weaker dollar,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst [Commodities], Tapan Patel.

