Gold gains marginally; silver jumps ₹444

New Delhi

22 November 2021 18:14 IST

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,846 per ounce and $24.85 per ounce, respectively

Gold price in the national capital on Monday gained marginally by ₹17 to ₹47,869 per 10 gram amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹47,852 per 10 gram.

Silver surged ₹444 to ₹64,690 per kilogram from ₹64,246 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 74.40 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

"Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading flat at ₹1,846 per ounce on Monday.

Gold prices traded under pressure falling from recent highs on stronger dollar and surge in US bond yields," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.