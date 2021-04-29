Gold gains marginally; silver jumps ₹ 1,776

New Delhi

29 April 2021 16:03 IST

Gold went higher by ₹ 61 to ₹ 46,472 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,411 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also moved up by ₹ 1,776 to ₹ 68,785 per kg, from ₹ 67,009 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at $ 1,777 per ounce, while silver was flat at $ 26.29 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at $ 1,777 per ounce on Thursday."