Gold gains marginally; silver declines by ₹121

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI New Delhi 18 November 2021 16:51 IST
Updated: 18 November 2021 16:51 IST

Gold was trading in the green at $1,869 per ounce in the international market

Gold in the national capital on Thursday gained marginally by ₹21 to ₹48,196 per 10 grams amid rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had settled at ₹48,175 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, dipped ₹121 to ₹65,147 per kilogram from ₹65,268 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at $1,869 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.09 per ounce. "Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.13% up at $1,869 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices held firm trading range supported by dollar decline and fall in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

