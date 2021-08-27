Gold gains ₹99 on firm global trends

27 August 2021 16:27 IST

Gold in the national capital on Friday gained ₹99 to ₹46,312 per 10 gram amid a recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

New Delhi:

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,213 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, dipped marginally by ₹32 to ₹61,667 per kilogram from ₹61,699 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,798 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.66 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,798 per ounce on Friday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.