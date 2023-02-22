Gold gains ₹90; silver jumps ₹113

February 22, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price rose ₹90 to ₹56,350 per 10 gram in the national capital on February 22 amid gains in prices of the precious metal overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹56,260 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹113 to ₹66,083 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,350 per 10 gram, up ₹90 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,841 per ounce while silver was marginally up at $21.84 per ounce.

"Gold inched higher amid a slight ease off in the dollar index and as investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.