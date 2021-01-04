Markets

Gold gains ₹877; silver jumps ₹2,012

Gold rose ₹877 to ₹50,619 per 10 gram in the national capital on January 4 in line with gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹49,742 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹2,012 to ₹69,454 per kg, from ₹67,442 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at $1,935 per ounce and silver was also trading in the green at $27.30 per ounce.

“Gold prices surged on a dollar decline,” said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

