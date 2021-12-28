Gold gains ₹80; silver jumps ₹580

Gold price gains ₹80 to ₹47,233 per 10 gram; Silver jumps ₹580 to ₹61,266 per kg

Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday gained ₹80 to ₹47,233 per 10 gram in line with recovery in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹47,153 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹580 to ₹61,266 per kg from ₹60,686 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,814 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.07 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,814 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices traded higher supported by weaker dollar and fall in U.S. bond yields,” HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

The Indian rupee jumped 34 paise to close at 74.66 against the U.S. dollar.