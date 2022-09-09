Gold gains ₹62; silver jumps ₹579

In the international market, gold was trading higher.

PTI New Delhi
September 09, 2022 17:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The prices in the last three days. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold in the national capital rose by ₹62 to ₹51,131 per 10 grams on Friday amid a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹51,069 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by ₹579 to ₹55,540 per kg from ₹54,961 in the previous session.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,727 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.84 per ounce.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX rising by more than 1 per cent to $1,727 per ounce. Gold prices recovered on weaker dollar," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
gold and precious material

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app