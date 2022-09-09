Gold gains ₹62; silver jumps ₹579

Markets

Gold in the national capital rose by ₹62 to ₹51,131 per 10 grams on Friday amid a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹51,069 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by ₹579 to ₹55,540 per kg from ₹54,961 in the previous session.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,727 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.84 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX rising by more than 1 per cent to $1,727 per ounce. Gold prices recovered on weaker dollar," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.


