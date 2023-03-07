Gold gains ₹50; silver declines ₹40

March 07, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price increased by ₹50 to ₹56,045 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a rise in the rates of the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹55,995 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by ₹40 to ₹64,770 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,045 per 10 grams, up ₹50 per 10 grams," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas markets, gold was trading higher at $1,850 per ounce, while silver was marginally low at $21.05 per ounce.

Gold prices in Comex consolidated in the range of $1,835 to $1,865 for the day, while MCX was closed in the first half due to Holi. The market opened in the second half, and we expect gold prices to trade in the range of ₹55,700 to ₹56,300 per 10 grams, Mr. Gandhi said.