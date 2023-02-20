HamberMenu
Gold gains ₹50; silver advances ₹140

February 20, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only.

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold prices rose ₹50 to ₹56,307 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid gains in the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at ₹56,257 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver prices also increased by ₹140 to ₹65,770 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in Delhi traded at ₹56,307 per 10 grams, up ₹50 per 10 grams," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were trading higher at $1,845 per ounce and $21.82 per ounce, respectively.

International gold rebounded from morning lows in the Asian trading hours on Monday, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said. "The focus will be on the FOMC meeting minutes and speeches by Fed officials," he added.

