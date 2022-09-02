Gold gains ₹47; silver jumps ₹496

The gold and silver rates in the last three days. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold in the national capital rose by ₹47 to ₹50,729 per 10 grams on Friday amid a rise in international precious metal prices along with depreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The yellow metal had closed at ₹50,682 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped by ₹496 to ₹53,429 per kg from ₹52,933 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 14 paise to 79.70 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Friday, weighed down by strength of the American currency overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,702 per ounce while silver was flat at $17.96 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.42% up at $1,702 per ounce on Friday," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.