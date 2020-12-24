Markets

Gold gains ₹385; silver jumps ₹1,102

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf

Gold on December 24 gained ₹385 to ₹49,624 per 10 gram in the national capital, reflecting gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹49,239 per 10 gram.

Silver also witnessed buying as it gained ₹1,102 to ₹66,954 per kg, from ₹65,852 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,878 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.80 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold prices gained on dollar decline after the previous volatile session. The pandemic concerns over new strain of coronavirus and lockdowns have also lifted gold prices.”

