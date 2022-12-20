Gold gains ₹38; silver declines ₹328

December 20, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price rose ₹38 to ₹54,740 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹54,702 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined ₹328 to ₹67,984 per kilogram.

"Gold price traded steady after inching lower in the earlier session as along with more rate hike expectations, market participants are also focusing on the China's Covid situation," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at $1,794 per ounce while silver was down at $23.13 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded steady in the Asian trading hours. Comex Spot Gold prices are trading flat at $1,794 per ounce," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

