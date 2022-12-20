  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold gains ₹38; silver declines ₹328

In the international market, gold was trading flat at $1,794 per ounce while silver was down at $23.13 per ounce

December 20, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹54,702 per 10 grams

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹54,702 per 10 grams | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold price rose ₹38 to ₹54,740 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹54,702 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined ₹328 to ₹67,984 per kilogram.

"Gold price traded steady after inching lower in the earlier session as along with more rate hike expectations, market participants are also focusing on the China's Covid situation," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at $1,794 per ounce while silver was down at $23.13 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded steady in the Asian trading hours. Comex Spot Gold prices are trading flat at $1,794 per ounce," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.