Gold gains ₹335; silver jumps ₹382

New Delhi

05 January 2021 17:01 IST

Gold gained ₹335 to ₹50,969 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹50,634 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also went up by ₹382 to ₹69,693 per kg, from ₹69,311 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to 73.15 against the U.S. dollar in the opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,942 per ounce and $27.30 per ounce, respectively.