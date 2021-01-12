Gold gains ₹ 297; silver jumps ₹ 1,404

Gold prices in the national capital jumped for the second consecutive day on Tuesday gaining ₹ 297 to ₹ 48,946 per 10 gram, in line with rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 48,649 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹ 1,404 to ₹ 65,380 per kg, from ₹ 63,976 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading in the green at $ 1,858 per ounce and $ 25.39 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices gained strength as investors turned cautious over rising coronavirus cases across the world. The revisited pandemic fears raised concerns over economic recovery which boosted buying in bullion prices," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.