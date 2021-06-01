Gold gains ₹ 285; silver jumps ₹ 952

New Delhi

01 June 2021 16:16 IST

Gold rose by ₹ 285 to ₹ 48,892 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following a rally in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 48,607 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹ 952 to ₹ 71,850 per kilogram from ₹ 70,898 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the global market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,912 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 28.32 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,912 per ounce on Tuesday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold prices traded near a five-month high scaled last week, supported by a softer dollar."