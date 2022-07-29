Markets

Gold gains ₹255; silver zooms ₹1,610

Photo used for representational purpose only.
PTI New Delhi July 29, 2022 16:41 IST
Gold prices rose by ₹255 to ₹51,783 per 10 grams in the national capital in line with strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹51,528 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also surged by ₹1,610 to ₹58,387 per kg from ₹56,777 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,762 per ounce while silver was flat at $20.10 per ounce.

"Gold prices rallied on safe haven buying after US economy technically slipped into recession with GDP contracting for the second month," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

