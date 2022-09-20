Gold gains ₹24; silver drops ₹222

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹49,742 per 10 grams.

PTI New Delhi
September 20, 2022 17:38 IST

Gold ornaments on display at a jewellery store in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Gold prices rose by ₹24 to ₹49,766 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver, in contrast, declined by ₹222 to ₹57,192 per kg from ₹57,414 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,669 per ounce and silver was trading flat at $19.27 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded lower with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.43% down at $1,669 per ounce. Gold prices traded lower ahead of U.S. FOMC meet," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

