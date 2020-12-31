Gold gains ₹ 235; silver jumps ₹ 273

Gold prices gained ₹ 235 to ₹ 49,675 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 49,440 per 10 gram.
Silver also went up by ₹ 273 to ₹ 67,983 per kilogram from ₹ 67,710 per kilogram in the previous trade.
In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,894 per ounce and USD 26.52 per ounce, respectively.
"Gold prices have kept range-bound trading during the week on lack of important economic data and mixed global cues. Worries over economic recovery on pandemic fears have supported bullion prices to trade firm limiting downside," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
