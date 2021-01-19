Markets

Gold gains ₹198; silver jumps by ₹1,008

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold gained ₹198 to ₹48,480 per 10 gram in the national capital on January 19 following a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹48,282 per 10 gram.

Silver also marched higher by ₹1,008 to ₹65,340 per kilogram from ₹64,332 per kilogram in the last trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were quoting gains at $1,843 per ounce and $25.28 per ounce, respectively.

