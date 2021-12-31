Markets

Gold gains ₹ 144; silver jumps ₹ 664

Gold price in the national capital on Friday gained ₹ 144 to ₹ 46,874 per 10 gram in line with strong international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹ 46,730 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹ 664 to ₹ 61,015 per kg from ₹ 60,351 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,816 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.15 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.11 % up at $ 1,816 per ounce on Friday," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.


