Gold gains ₹140; silver jumps ₹290

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,807 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.87 per ounce

Gold in the national capital on Thursday gained ₹140 to ₹47,268 per 10 gram in line with strong international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹47,128 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹290 to ₹61,099 per kg from ₹₹60,809 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,807 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.87 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,807 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices traded higher helped by weaker dollar and fall in U.S. bond yields ahead of Christmas holiday," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.