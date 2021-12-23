Markets

Gold gains ₹140; silver jumps ₹290

Picture used for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: Ragu R.

Gold in the national capital on Thursday gained ₹140 to ₹47,268 per 10 gram in line with strong international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹47,128 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹290 to ₹61,099 per kg from ₹₹60,809 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,807 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.87 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,807 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices traded higher helped by weaker dollar and fall in U.S. bond yields ahead of Christmas holiday," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 4:36:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-gains-140-silver-jumps-290/article38020526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY