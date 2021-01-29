MarketsNew Delhi 29 January 2021 16:47 IST
Gold gains ₹ 132; silver zooms ₹ 2,915
Gold gained ₹ 132 to ₹ 48,376 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 48,244 per 10 gram.
Silver also jumped ₹ 2,915 to ₹ 68,410 per kg, from ₹ 65,495 per kg in the previous trade.
"Ahead of the Union Budget, spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi quoted ₹ 132 per 10 gram higher," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.
In the international market, gold was trading in the green at $ 1,844.35 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 26.35 per ounce.
