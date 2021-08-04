Markets

Gold gains ₹ 123; silver zooms ₹ 766

New Delhi Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by ₹ 123 to ₹ 46,992 per 10 gram amid gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,869 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed ₹ 766 to ₹ 66,926 per kilogram from ₹ 66,160 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi rose by ₹ 123 with recovery in COMEX gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.71 per ounce.


