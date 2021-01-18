Gold gains ₹117; silver jumps ₹541

Gold prices rose by ₹117 to ₹48,332 per 10 grams in the national capital on January 18 with recovery in international prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹48,215 per 10 grams.
Silver also jumped by ₹541 to ₹64,657 per kg from ₹64,116 per kg in the previous trade.
The rupee depreciated by 21 paise to 73.28 against the U.S. dollar on Jan. 18.
In the international market, both gold and silver were trading in the green at $1,834 per ounce and $25 per ounce respectively.
