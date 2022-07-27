Gold gains ₹115; silver rises by ₹482
In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹51,051 per 10 grams.
Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose ₹115 to ₹51,166 per 10 grams, amid a rise in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
Silver also climbed ₹482 to ₹55,485 per kg from ₹55,003 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,723 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.72 per ounce.
"Gold prices have kept firm trading range ahead of US FOMC meet supported by weaker dollar," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.
