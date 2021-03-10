Gold gains ₹ 112; silver jumps ₹ 126

Gold prices rose by ₹ 112 to ₹ 44,286 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 44,174 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹ 126 to ₹ 66,236 per kg, from ₹ 66,110 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at $ 1,711 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 25.78 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded marginally down at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange). The rally in equity indices and firm dollar may limit upside in precious metals for the day."