Gold gains ₹107; silver jumps ₹563

In the international market, gold was trading higher.

PTI New Delhi
September 06, 2022 18:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A saleswoman in a jewellery showroom in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold rose by ₹107 to ₹51,092 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid depreciation in the rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹50,985 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped by ₹563 to ₹54,639 per kg.

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise to 79.90 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, weighed down by strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,715 per ounce while silver was trading flat at $18.41 per ounce.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Gold prices rebounded on safe haven buying with surge in energy cost in Europe after Russia shut supply of natural gas from key pipeline," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
gold and precious material

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app