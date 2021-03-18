Gold gains ₹ 105; silver jumps by ₹ 1,073

Gold rose by ₹ 105 to ₹ 44,509 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 44,404 per 10 gram.
"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi were up by ₹ 105 reflecting overnight rally in global gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
Silver also jumped ₹ 1,073 to ₹ 67,364 per kilogram from ₹ 66,291 per kilogram in the previous trade.
Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices rose after the US Fed in the policy statement yesterday maintained their accommodative stance, hence weighing on the dollar." After its two-day policy meeting, the US Fed reassured investors that it expects to keep its key interest rate near zero through 2023.
On Thursday's trade, in the international market gold was quoting marginally lower at $ 1,738 per ounce while silver was flat at $ 26.36 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded marginally down with spot prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at $ 1,738 per ounce on Thursday," Patel added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath