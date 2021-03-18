Gold gains ₹ 105; silver jumps by ₹ 1,073

Gold rose by ₹ 105 to ₹ 44,509 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 44,404 per 10 gram.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi were up by ₹ 105 reflecting overnight rally in global gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Silver also jumped ₹ 1,073 to ₹ 67,364 per kilogram from ₹ 66,291 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices rose after the US Fed in the policy statement yesterday maintained their accommodative stance, hence weighing on the dollar." After its two-day policy meeting, the US Fed reassured investors that it expects to keep its key interest rate near zero through 2023.

On Thursday's trade, in the international market gold was quoting marginally lower at $ 1,738 per ounce while silver was flat at $ 26.36 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded marginally down with spot prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at $ 1,738 per ounce on Thursday," Patel added.