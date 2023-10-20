ADVERTISEMENT

Gold futures rise ₹381 to ₹60,699 per 10 grams

October 20, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Globally, gold was trading 0.66 per cent higher at $1,993.50 per ounce in New York

PTI

Gold prices on Friday rose ₹381 to ₹60,699 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by ₹381 or 0.63 per cent at ₹60,699 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,051 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

