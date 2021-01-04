Gold futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi

04 January 2021 17:21 IST

Gold prices rose ₹871 to ₹51,115 per 10 gram in the futures trade on January 4 as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the February delivery traded higher by ₹871, or 1.73%, at ₹51,115 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,514 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Advertising

Advertising

Globally, gold prices traded 2.29% higher at $1,938.50 per ounce in New York.