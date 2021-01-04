Markets

Gold futures gain on spot demand

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold prices rose ₹871 to ₹51,115 per 10 gram in the futures trade on January 4 as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the February delivery traded higher by ₹871, or 1.73%, at ₹51,115 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,514 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices traded 2.29% higher at $1,938.50 per ounce in New York.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 5:32:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-futures-gain-on-spot-demand/article33493471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY