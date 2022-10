Gold jewellery is displayed at a shop in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold prices on October 19 fell by ₹200 to ₹50,214 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by ₹200 or 0.4% at ₹50,214 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,732 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading 0.49% lower at $1,647.70 per ounce in New York.