HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold falls ₹110; silver declines ₹550

Silver also slumped by ₹550 to ₹63,000 per kg

February 28, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - New Delhi:

PTI
Gold price fell by ₹110 to ₹55,550 per 10 gram. File.

Gold price fell by ₹110 to ₹55,550 per 10 gram. File. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Gold price fell by ₹110 to ₹55,550 per 10 gram in the national capital on February 28 amid a fall in global rates of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹55,660 per 10 gram.

Silver also slumped by ₹550 to ₹63,000 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹55,550 per 10 gram, down ₹110 per 10 gram," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,808 per ounce and $20.47 per ounce, respectively.

"COMEX gold reversed early gains to trade marginally in the red after the US dollar rebounded from early morning weakness in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

"However, investors remain away as concerns over rising interest rates and anticipation of key US economic readings this week, which could keep prices range bound," Sriram Iyer, Senior research analyst at Reliance securities, said.

Related Topics

gold and precious material / financial markets

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.