Gold falls by ₹90 to ₹59,945; silver declines ₹350

May 30, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price eased by ₹90 to ₹59,945 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹60,035 per 10 gram.

Silver also went lower by ₹350 to ₹72,250 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹59,945 per 10 gram, down ₹90 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,939 per ounce and $23.05 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices edged lower in Asian trading hours on Tuesday on high chances of the U.S. debt-ceiling deal being sealed, softer dollar and reduced safe haven demand, Mr. Gandhi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT