Gold falls by ₹764, silver tumbles ₹1,592

PTI New Delhi
August 16, 2022 18:17 IST

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Gold prices declined by ₹764 to ₹52,347 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday following weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹53,111 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled by ₹1,592 to ₹58,277 per kg from ₹59,869 per kg in the previous trade.

"Gold prices at MCX witnessed lower openings reflecting overnight fall in COMEX prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was lower at $1,775 per ounce while silver was flat at $20.13 per ounce.

