Gold falls by ₹435; silver tumbles ₹1,600

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,615.7 per ounce

PTI New Delhi
September 28, 2022 16:17 IST

Gold price declined by ₹435 to ₹49,282 per 10 gram in New Delhi on September 28. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gold price declined by ₹435 to ₹49,282 per 10 gram in the national capital on September 28 in tandem with fall in rates of the precious metal in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹49,717 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled by ₹1,600 to ₹54,765 per kg.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by ₹435 per 10-gram following risk-averse sentiment and the Exchange Traded Funds [ETF] cut holding in gold," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,615.7 per ounce while silver was trading down at $18 per ounce.

Gold prices traded lower as spot gold prices at COMEX fell to $1,615 per ounce, a level last seen in April 2020, Mr. Parmar added.

