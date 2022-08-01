Markets

Gold falls by ₹195, silver drops by ₹223

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi August 01, 2022 16:49 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 16:49 IST

Gold prices declined by ₹195 to ₹51,947 per 10 grams in the national capital on August 1 amid weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹52,142 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver declined by ₹223 to ₹58,731 per kg from ₹58,954 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee strengthened by 22 paise to close at 79.02 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,764 per ounce while silver was flat at $20.21 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading around 0.14 per cent down," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

