Markets

Gold falls ₹85; silver climbs ₹161

Woman trying gold ornaments in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf
PTI New Delhi July 13, 2022 16:29 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 16:29 IST

Gold prices declined by ₹85 to ₹50,487 per 10 grams in the local market here on Wednesday, according to HDFC securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal closed at ₹50,572 per 10 grams.

Silver prices rose by ₹161 to ₹56,179 per kg from ₹56,018 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,726 per ounce and $18.98 per ounce, respectively, said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

