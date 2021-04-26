Gold falls ₹81; silver tumbles ₹984

New Delhi

26 April 2021 17:33 IST

Gold prices fell ₹81 to ₹46,976 per 10 gram; Silver dipped ₹984 to ₹67,987 per kg

Gold prices in the national capital on April 26 fell ₹81 to ₹46,976 per 10 gram due to rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹47,057 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped ₹984 to ₹67,987 per kg, from ₹68,971 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee advanced by 24 paise to 74.77 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on April 26.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at $1,779 per ounce and silver was flat at $26.02 per ounce.

“Gold prices were supported by weaker dollar and pandemic worries,” said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.