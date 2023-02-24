HamberMenu
Gold falls ₹80; silver tumbles ₹767

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹55,920 per 10 grams.

February 24, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Gold price fell ₹80 to ₹55,840 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹55,920 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled ₹767 to ₹64,517 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 55,840 per 10 grams, down Rs 80 per 10 grams," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,820 per ounce and $21.17 per ounce, respectively.

Comex Gold prices traded within lower range in Asian trading hours on Friday, Gandhi said.

"Gold prices continue to inch lower amid growing uncertainty over US monetary policy, with markets seeking more cues from a reading on the Fed's preferred inflation gauge later in the day," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

