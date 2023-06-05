Gold falls ₹80; silver declines ₹400

June 05, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices fell ₹80 to ₹60,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at ₹60,480 per 10 grams.

Silver also went lower ₹400 at ₹73,000 per kilogramme.

Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,400/10 gms, slightly down by ₹80 per 10 grams, Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,945 per ounce and $23.50 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices edged lower on the back of positive economic data points, higher US dollar and yields, offsetting support from the prospects that the Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes this month," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

