ADVERTISEMENT

Gold falls ₹80, silver declines ₹180 on weak demand

January 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - New Delhi

In the previous trade, gold closed at ₹56,960 per 10 grams

PTI

Gold prices fell by ₹80 to ₹56,880 per 10 grams in the National Capital on January 30 due to weak local demand, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal closed at ₹56,960 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by ₹180 to ₹68,795 per kg from ₹68,975 per kg.

“Spot gold prices in Delhi markets traded at ₹56,880 per 10 grams, down ₹80 per 10 grams,” said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the analyst, retail demand in the Indian market remained sluggish due to high prices and some dealers offered discounts to attract customers.

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at $1,923 per ounce and silver was down at $23.66 per ounce.

Comex gold prices traded sideways to negative in Asian trading hours on Monday.

“Comex Gold prices corrected last week after price hit fresh swing high of $1,949.80 on back of profit taking by short-term future traders before this week FOMC meeting, however price managed to closed up by 0.10 per cent on weekly basis,” the analyst added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US